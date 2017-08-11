19 candidates submit nomination papers for NA-120 bye-election so far

ISLAMABAD, Aug 11 (APP): As many as 19 candidates have submitted their

nomination papers with the Returning Officer for bye-election in NA-120,

Lahore-III, by the end of second day of filling of nomination papers on Friday.

According to ECP, two candidates have submitted their nomination

papers on Thursday while 17 candidates have submitted their nomination papers Friday

for bye-election in NA-120 while no candidate has submitted nomination papers for

bye-election in PP-4.

Those candidates who have submitted their nomination papers included

Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif, Yasmin Rashid, Ghulam Shabbir, Mickal Fars Sarwyaa,

Muhammad Shakeel Shah Gillani, Zubair Qardar, Faisal Mir, Nawab Amber Shahzada,

Ishtiaq Ahmad Samsialvi, Mian Aziz ur Rehman Chan, Arshad Mehmood Butt, Mirza

Muhammad Ashraf Baig, Nadeem Hafeez Khan, Chaudhry Abid Hussain, Sajida Mir,

Muhammad Nouman, Noor Naeem Khan, Sarfraz and Ghulab Khan.

The process of filling of nomination papers by candidates

with the returning officer for bye-election in NA-120 Lahore-III will continue till August 12.

The returning officer will remain available to collect the nomination

papers from candidates of the constituency.

Dates for the scrutiny of nomination papers by the

returning officer will be between August 15 to August 17.

Similarly, the last date for filling of appeals against decisions of

the returning officer rejecting or accepting the nomination papers will be

August 21.

The last date for deciding of appeals by the Appellate

Tribunal will be August 24, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature will be August

25.

The publication of the revised list of candidates will be on August

26, while the polling will be held on September 17.

The nomination papers will be received by the returning officer at

office of the Provincial Election Commissioner, Punjab, 10-Court Street,

Lahore between the hours 8 am to 4 pm from August 10 to August 12.