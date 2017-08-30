180,000 Pakistanis alongwith two million pilgrims begin Hajj rituals

ISLAMABAD, Aug 30 (APP): About 180,000 Pakistanis alongwith two
million Muslims from across the world have converged on Makkah and
started the rituals of Hajj on Wednesday.
According to official sources, Ministry of Religious Affairs of
Pakistan had made comprehensive arrangements and was providing the facilities of transport, food and medicine to the Pakistani Hajis who came from all regions of Pakistan.
Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al
Saud was personally overseeing the arrangements.
Officials of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had deputed
more than 95,000 employees besides an equal number of volunteers to take
care of Hajis through the service and guidance centers around the Grand
Mosque.
The pilgrims belong to all races, caste, linguistic backgrounds,
nationalities and nations of the world. They were praying in Haram Sharif
(Grand Mosque) reciting verses of Holy Quran and seeking Allah’s mercy
and His immense bounties.
According to officials of Pakistani ministry of Religious Affairs, the
Pakistani pilgrims were satisfied with the Hajj arrangements.
During the tenure of the present government, more and more
Pakistanis opted for performing Hajj under the arrangements made by the
government. This showed trust of the Hajjis in the facilities being provided
to them.
