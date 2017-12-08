18 terrorist facilitators, smugglers arrested in IBOs

RAWALPINDI, Dec 08 (APP):Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with other law enforcement agencies carried out intelligence based operations (IBOs) in Islamabad, Lahore, Sargodha and Bahawalpur and apprehended 18 terrorists’ facilitators and smugglers.
Cache of illegal weapons and ammunition, including sub machine guns, pistols, repeaters and drugs were also recovered, an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here said.

