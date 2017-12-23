17th death anniversary of Noor Jehan observed

LAHORE, Dec 23 (APP):The 17th death anniversary of Melody
Queen Madam Noor Jehan was observed in Lahore and Karachi at
the residences of her children.
The admirars of Madam Noor Jehan participated in Quran
Khawani in large numbers.
Noor Jehan was born in Kasur before Partition. Later, she
shifted to Mumbai where she started performing as a singer and
lead role in films.
After the Partition, she shifted to Pakistan. She sang
thousands of songs and ghazals for Pakistani films. She earned
name as the most melodius singer at the world level.
The Pakistan government awarded her Sitara-e-Imtiaz and Pride
of Performance for her sevices.
She died on Dec 23, 2000 after a prolonged illness.
