178,891 CNICs being unblocked temporarily for 60 days: Nisar

ISLAMABAD, April 15 (APP): Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Chaudhary Nisar Ali Khan on Saturday said total 353,085 Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) had been blocked so far and 178,891 of which were being unblocked temporarily for 60 days while the remaining 174,084 of foreigners were cancelled.

Addressing a press conference here, he said the decision was taken in light of the recommendations of the parliamentary committee constituted to review CINCs blocking issue.

He said those people, whose CNICs were being temporarily unblocked, would have to provide documentary evidence about their Pakistani nationality within 60 days.

The evidentiary proof to establish that the holder of

an unblocked CINC was a Pakistani national, could be family record

from revenue department, land record before 1978, domicile, education certificate, passport, national identity card, weapon or driving

licence and service record of his or his family members, he added.

He said the holders of blocked CNICs could also file appeals if they had any valid documentary evidence of being Pakistani nationals.

He said some 3,640 CNICs were also returned voluntarily by foreigners.

The minister said the issue of blocked CNICs should not be politicized as it was an issue of Pakistani nationality. The process for CNICs verification was initiated to remove anomalies in the systenm as Pakistan was waging a war against terror.

He urged the politicians to unite people on national issues like that of CNICs verification.

An across the board scrutiny of CNICs was underway as evident from the fact that CNICs of some 125,000 non-Pashtun persons had also been blocked so far, he added.

Regarding passports, the minister said so far 33,025 passports, including around 32,000 issued to the Afghan nationals, were cancelled.

Nisar said the government had decided to re-launch Pakistan Origin Card with a new name as Temporary Residence Card.

He said one year visa would be issued to any foreigner woman married to a Pakistani national, which would be extended to five years more subject to security clearness.

He said international non-governmental organizations (INGOs) would be allowed to continue their work after registration and fulfilling codal formalities of the interior ministry.

Over 100 INGOs, he said, had been working in the country for the past 12 years without any permission from the government. Now 62 INGOs had been registered while around 130 applications were received for registration, he added.Chaudhary Nisar said the government took various steps to streamline visa policy during the last three and a half years.

He said in past hundreds of thousands visas were issued without following the set procedure, including documentary records.

He reiterated that no stateless person would be accepted in the country. Some prominent people having no proper documents were sent back soon after their arrival at Pakistani airports, he added.

The minister said landing card had been strictly banned while work was in progress to issue on-line visas, which would also help end the role of middle man.

He said Khanani and Kalia were acquitted by the court and appeals against the decision were still pending before the Sindh High Court.

He said there was no record of Rs 103 billion remittance and the Federal Investigation Agency was reinvestigating the issue. It was a case of money laundering, in which local banks were also involved, he added.

Replying to a question, Nisar lauded the role of Rangers for restoring law and order in Karachi, adding that the interior ministry was in touch with the Sindh government for extension in the tenure of Ranger’s deployment in Karachi.

He said efforts of Pakistan were praised by the OIC for removing blasphemous content on social media.

To another question, he said the ministry would receive the inquiry report about the Dawn Leaks within a few days.

He said Dr Asim, Ayan Ali and Pervaz Musharraf were allowed to go abroad by courts and it was unfortunate to term the same political deals.

To a query about the Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadav, he said the Indian High Commission’s request to have access to the spy was disallowed because he was not an ordinary Indian citizen as he was arrested red handed.

Expressing his views on a student’s murder in Mardan University, he said it was the “cold-blooded murder” of Mashal Khan. It was unfortunate that the people involved in his murder were using the name of religion.

He appreciated the provincial government’s decision to initiate a judicial inquiry into the incident.