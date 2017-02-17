17 terrorists including 4 key commanders killed

HANGU, Feb 17 (APP): At least 17 terrorists including four key militant

commanders were killed in various search operations in different incidents at Peshawar, Hangu districts and Orakzai, Khyber and Kurram Agencies on Friday.

Security sources said four key militant commanders were killed in Mumazo area of Lower Orakzai Agency where a search and strike operation was conducted.

The sources said that exchange of fire took place between the terrorists and security forces during a door-to-door search. As result

of prompt response by the security forces, four important militant commanders were shot dead. No security official was injured in exchange of fire. The forces recovered suicide jackets and arms from the location.

In another encounter in Lower Kurram Agency, security forces intercepted two terrorists who were planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on roadside and after exchange of firing, both terrorists were killed. The forces seized the IED and arms from the scene, the sources added.

In Tora Wari area of Hangu, the forces killed two terrorists while their accomplices managed to flee the scene after extensive fire exchange.

The sources said that security forces raided the area where the terrorists were hiding and exchange of fire took place with the

terrorists.

As result of encounter, two terrorists were killed while their companions managed to flee the area.

Likewise, six terrorists were killed and 10 of their hideouts were destroyed during airstrikes near Pak-Afghan border in Khyber Agency on Friday. At least 10 hideouts of the terrorists were also destroyed along with ammunition and weapons in the operation.

In wake of the recent terror attacks in the country, security forces have swung into action to tighten noose around the neck of terrorists.

In Peshawar, the security forces conducted a search operation in Regi area of Peshawar and killed three terrorists, said local police said.