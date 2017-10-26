17 Parliamentary delegation visits Turkey to further strengthen inter-parliamentary relations:Minister

ISLAMABAD, Oct 26 (APP):A 17-member parliamentary delegation of Pakistan led by Federal Minister for Commerce & Textile Industry and Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group in National Assembly Muhammad Pervaiz Malik arrived in Turkey on a visit from 26 October to 1 November 2017.

Upon their arrival in Ankara on Thursday, Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Friendship Group in Turkish Parliament Mr. Muhammed Balta and Ambassador of Pakistan Mr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi received the delegation at the airport, said a press release received from Ankara.

Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly (TGNA), Mr. Ismail Kahraman received the Pakistan Parliamentary delegation at his office. Welcoming the delegation, Speaker Ismail Kahraman referred to the brotherly Pakistan-Turkey relations which are deep-rooted in history.

The Speaker said both countries support each other on major national issues including Cyprus and Kashmir. He hoped that the visit by the parliamentary delegation and their interaction with the Turkish parliamentarians and leadership would further strengthen Pakistan-Turkey brotherly relations. He also hoped for early conclusion of Pakistan-Turkey Free Trade Agreement.

The visiting delegation interacted with various Commissions of the Turkish Parliament including meeting with Mr. Ziya Altunyaldiz, Chairman of Industry, Commerce, Energy, Natural Resources, Information & Technology Commission; Mr. Mehmet Habib Soluk, Chairman of Construction, Transportation & Tourism Commission and Chairman of Turkey-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Group. The meeting was attended by majority of other members of the Friendship Group as well.

During these meetings, Minister Pervaiz Malik and other members of the delegation reiterated Pakistan’s unequivocal and unwavering solidarity with Turkey.

They underscored Pakistan’s firm resolve to stand by Turkey in face of all challenges, including against the common threat posed by terrorism.

They noted with deep appreciation the vital role of the Parliamentarians of the two countries, especially the members of the Pakistan-Turkey Friendship Group, in transforming these cordial ties into a strong partnership.

They expressed keen desire to continue transforming this deep-rooted relationship towards tapping the bilateral economic and trade potential for the benefit and prosperity of the peoples of the two regions. Minister Pervaiz Malik thanked the Speaker TGNA and Turkish Parliamentarians for their unflinching support for the Kashmir issue.

The Pakistan parliamentary delegation has representation from major political parties represented in the National Assembly and includes Ms. Parveen Masood Bhatti, Ms. Shaista Pervaiz, Ms. Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Ms. Amra Khan, Choudhary Iftikhar Nazir, Ms. Tahira Aurangzeb, Mrs. Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Ms. Mussarat Ahmedzeb, Dr. Muhammad Azhar Khan Jadoon, Mrs. Shahida Rehmani, Ms. Musarat Rafique Mahesar, Mrs. Suriya Jatoi, Ms. Shagufta Jumani, Mrs. Naeema Kishwer Khan, Syed Ghazi Gulab Jamal, and Mr. Iftikhar ud Din.