17-Member Pakistan Army Rugby Team arrives Colombo

ISLAMABAD, July 25 (APP): As part of the ongoing Army-to-Army Sports

Exchange Programme between Pakistan and Sri Lanka, a 17-Member Pakistan Army

Rugby Team, arrived Colombo on July 24.

The Pakistan Army Rugby Team, led by Brigadier Ghulam Jilani, will

play a bilateral series with SLA Rugby Team from July 25, to August 1, a message received here Tuesday said.

The bilateral sports exchange programme between the two armed forces

has been working very well.

In the recent past, Pakistan Army Hockey and Pakistan Air Force soccer

teams visited Sri Lanka in December 2016 to play friendly matches against Sri Lanka Army and Sri Lanka Air Force teams, respectively.

Both sides have resolved to intensify sports and cultural cooperation

for enhancing people-to people contacts.