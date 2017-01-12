1660 km highway projects under CPEC under process: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Jan 12 (APP): Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed Thursday said work was being carried out on 1660 kilometer highway projects under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) across the country.

During question hour in the Upper House, the minister said seven of

these projects will be completed by 2018, one each in 2019 and 2020.

Sheikh Aftab said presently 88 toll plazas are operational on National

Highways and Motorways.

He said that 57 of these are manually operated while 31 are electronic

toll plazas.

To another question, the minister said feasibility study and design of

the Islamabad Muzaffarabad dual carriageway extension from Lower Topa to Kohala is being completed.

Sheikh Aftab said however, due to financial constraints, the project is

planned to be included in the next fiscal year for extension.

He said in order to operationalize Transit Transport Framework Agreement

(TTFA), two corridors have been established included Islamabad Tehran Istanbul (ITI) Rail Corridor and Islamabad Tehran Istanbul (ITI) Road Corridor.

The minister said rail corridor was operationalized however, it has been

halted due to few impediments which are being removed by the Railway Authorities of en route countries.

He said similarly, efforts are being made to operationalize the ITI Road

Corridor. So far, four meetings of Pakistan, Iran and Turkey have been held to finalize the operational modalities.