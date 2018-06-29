163 candidates in contest on 3 NA, 6 PS seats of Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, Jun 29 (APP):The returning officers for three constituencies of the National Assembly and six of the Sindh Assembly have issued the lists of 163 validly nominated candidates here on Friday.

According to the details, the lists were issued after completion of the process for withdrawal of the candidates.

As many as seven candidates are contesting from NA 225, 14 from NA 226 and 12 from NA 227 constituencies of the National Assembly.

For the six seats of the Sindh Assembly, the ROs have declared the candidacy of 15 candidates for PS 62, 14 for PS 63, 28 for PS 64, 29 for PS 65, 24 for PS 66 and 20 for PS 67 valid.

The prominent candidates for NA 225 include Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) Syed Tariq Hussain Shah, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s Khawand Bux Jahejo and Grand Democratic Alliance’s (GDA) Naheed Khan, among others.The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s former MPA Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal’s (MMA) Tahir Majeed, PPP’s Ali Muhammad Sahito and PTI’s Zulfiqar Halepoto, besides other candidates, are contesting from NA 226.Likewise, Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan’s ex-MNA Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair, MQM-P’s former MNA Salahuddin and MMA’s Karamat Ali Rajput are being considered the leading candidates in NA 227.