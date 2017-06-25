51 critically burnt of oil tanker incident, shifted to Multan

RAWALPINDI June 25 (APP): Those 51 critically burnt in oil
tanker fire on Sunday were shifted in Army Aviation helicopters
to Multan for medical treatment.
“51 seriously burnt critical victims have been shifted from
Bahawalpur to Multan through Army helicopters,” Director General
Inter Services Public Relations Major General Asif Ghafoor here
tweeted.
Army troops are busy in relief and rescue efforts at Ahmad
Pur Sharqia, Bahawalpur and Multan while incident site has been
cleared and traffic on the highway has been restored to ply
normally.
Meanwhile, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed
Bajwa expressed grief on losses in oil tanker incident that took
place on main highway near town of Ahmed Pur Sharqia.
The COAS directed to provide full assistance to civil
administration in rescue and relief activities.
In sequel to the directions, Pakistan Army troops reached
incident site and cordoned the area to augment rescue and relief
activities. The Army aviation helicopters were immediately engaged
to evacuate the casualties to CMH Multan and Bahawalpur.
