15th round of Pakistan-Sweden BPC held

ISLAMABAD, June 9 (APP): The 15th round of Pakistan-Sweden Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC), held in Stockholm on Thursday reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and identified opportunities and possibilities for further strengthening cooperation.

According to the foreign office announcement, the talks were held in a friendly and frank atmosphere and the two sides in their bid to explore possibilities of cooperation deliberated on various fields especially in the spheres of trade and economy, investment, culture, education, IT and telecommunications, science and technology, and parliamentary exchanges.

The Pakistan delegation was led by Ambassador Zaheer A. Janjua, Additional Secretary (Europe), while the Swedish side was led by Ambassador Cecilia Ruthstrom-Ruin, Deputy Director General and Head of Department for Asia and Oceania, Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides deliberated upon the evolving peace and security environments in their respective regions. The Pakistani side briefed the Swedish delegation on Pakistan’s policy of ‘peaceful neighborhood’ and its peace overtures towards India.

Indian atrocities and human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also highlighted. Ambassador Ruthstrom-Ruin briefed on the current security situation around Sweden and in Europe.

The two sides discussed international issues of mutual interest. The Additional Secretary (Europe) briefed the Swedish side on Pakistan’s credentials for membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, while emphasizing the need for a criteria-based, non-discriminatory approach towards new non-NPT member states.

The two sides agreed to enhance cooperation at the United Nations and other multilateral fora.

Pakistan and Sweden enjoy cordial relations. Pakistan considers Sweden an important country in the Nordic region and the European Union.

The consultations provided a useful opportunity to take stock of the overall relations and discuss ways and means to further enhance cooperation in diverse spheres.

It was decided that these consultations would be held on a regular basis with the next round scheduled in Islamabad in 2018.