Construction work on Faisalabad Expo Center to be started within this year: Razak Dawood

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood Monday said the construction work of a state-of-the-art Expo Center in Faisalabad will be started within this year to facilitate the industrialists and foreign investors setting up projects in Faisalabad.

Abdul Razak Dawood expressed these views while chairing a meeting held at Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Commerce and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal and Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) Chairman Mian Kashif Ashfaq were also present on this occasion,” says a press release issued here.