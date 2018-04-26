15,000 MW to be added to national grid by 2025: Miftah

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Miftah Ismail on Thursday said that additional 15,000 MW power would be added to the national grid by 2025.

Unveiling the Economic Survey 2017-18, he said the government had added about 12,000 MW to the system during the last five years.

He said the total derated capacity of power generation had been reduced to 15,000 MW till 2013, and the government enhanced the generation capacity to over 28,000 MW. “Delayed projects including Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower, Tarbela 4th Extension and RLNG and coal power plants have been completed to end power load-shedding in the country,” he said.

He said the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) has also surged to 5.8 per cent. He said that the country’s exports witnessed declining trend, but now they were gradually increasing on monthly basis. The country exports witnessed 13 per cent increase in March as compare to last year’s corresponding period, he added.