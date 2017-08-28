15-year roadmap devised to end dependence on foreign, domestic loans: Zahid Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Minister for Law and Justice Zahid

Hamid on Monday apprised the Senate that 15-year roadmap has been

devised to end the country’s dependence on foreign and domestic loans.

Winding debate on a motion moved by Sirajul Haq that the

government should announce a clear roadmap with specific time frame to end

the country dependence on loans, he said loans were taken mainly to bridge

fiscal deficit, balance of payment, repayment of debt and achieve growth rate.

He said when the incumbent government took charge in 2013, the country

was facing macro economic instability, prolong power outage and lowest

foreign reserves. The various public sector enterprises were not performing

upto the mark, he added.

The minister said owing to the efforts of the government, the Federal

Board of Revenue collection witnessed 60 per cent increase while the development budget has also been enhanced 129 per cent.

He said the tax to GDP ratio had been enhanced to 12.4 per cent from

9.28 per cent.

The minister said 40 per cent cut in the PM House expenditure and 30

per cent in other divisions had been made.

The fiscal deficit had also been reduced to 4.6 per cent and under the

devised roadmap it was being reduced gradually.

Earlier, speaking on the motion, Sirajul Haq said the government

should devise a clear roadmap to end dependency on foreign and domestic

loans.

Later the House adopted the resolution calling up the government to

announce a clear roadmap with specific time frame to end the country’s

dependence on foreign and domestic loans.