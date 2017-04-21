15-member Women’s team announced for ICC World Cup

LAHORE, Apr 21 (APP): The Women National Selection Committee,

headed by Mohammad Ilyas, has selected a 15-member squad for the

upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup to be played in England from June 24 to July 24.

Pakistan Women’s team will feature in two warm-up matches against

West Indies and Australia on June 20 and 22, respectively before the start of the mega event, said a spokesman for Pakistan Cricket Board here on Friday.

The selected players are: Ayesha Zafar, Bibi Nahida, Mariana Iqbal,

Bisma Maroof, Javeria Khan, Syeda Nain Fatima Abidi, Sidra Nawaz (wicket keeper), Sana Mir (captain), Kainat Imtiaz, Asmavia Iqbal Khokhar, Diana Baig, Waheeda Akhtar, Nashra Sandhu, Ghulam Fatima and Sadia Yousuf.

The team officials are: Ayesha Ashhar (manager), Sabih Azhar (head

coach), Ibrar Ahmed (trainer) Muhammad Zubair Ahmad (video analyst) and Shahid Anwar (batting coach).