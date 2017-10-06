PCB name ODI squad for series against SL

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)

Friday announced 15-member ODI squad for the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka beginning from October 13 to October 23 in the UAE.

The national selection committee headed by Inzamam ul Haq

after consultation with head coach Mickey Arthur and captain Sarfraz Ahmed, said a PCB press release issued here.

Inzamam said the Champions Trophy team has been retained except Azhar Ali, who has been rested for the ODI series to gain full fitness.

“Imam ul Haq has been selected in the squad keeping his

performance in the domestic circuit and to give a chance to a youngster in the home conditions,” he said.

The squad includes Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Imad Wasim, Shahdab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammed Amir, Ruman

Raees, Junaid Khan, Haris Sohail and Imam ul Haq.