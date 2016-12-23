141th birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam to be celebrated on Sunday

ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): The 141th birth anniversary of father

of the nation Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be celebrated on Sunday (Dec 25) throughout the country.

Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876

in Karachi.

The government has announced week long celebrations of Quaid e

Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary.

The celebrations would be aimed at educating the youth about the

Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology.

Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif during a meeting a month

ago issued directive for celebrating the Quaid’s birth anniversary in a befitting manner and information ministry was playing a leading role in this regard.

The theme of celebrations is ‘Quaid Ka Pakistan’ (Quaid’s Pakistan).

The activities, among others, would include a painting competition of

the Quaid’s image, speech and quiz contests on the Quaid’s life, puppet shows and tableaus by different groups of children, besides singing competitions of national anthem and songs.

People would participate in a cake cutting competition on the occasion

of the Quaid’s birth anniversary by uploading their pictures on Twitter and Facebook accounts and the winner would get a cash prize of Rs 100,000.

Special programmes are planned across the country to shed light on

the Quaid’s struggle for creation of Pakistan and to highlight his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.

Public and private organizations and educational institutions would hold functions to project different aspects of the life of Quaid e Azam.

It would be a public holiday and national flag would be hoisted atop all public and private buildings.

Quran Khawani would be held at the Mazar e Quaid in Karachi while

change of guards ceremony would also be conducted.

A large number of people from all walks of life would visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid e Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the Sub continent.