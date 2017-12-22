141st birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam to be observed on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, Dec 22 (APP):The 141st birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be observed all over the country on December 25 with national zeal.

Various programmes have been arranged by government and non-government organizations to pay homage to the greatest leader of sub-continent. A books exhibition will be organized at Central Library Bahawalpur in which books about struggle for Pakistan and history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam will be put on display. Speech and essay writing competitions will be held at different educational institutions. A ceremony would be held at Bahawalpur Arts Council to mark the day.