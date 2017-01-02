14,000 book lovers get NBF Readers Club membership

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers
Club membership campaign is in full swing in major cities of the
country and 14,000 book lovers got themselves registered so far.
According to senior official of NBF, during the on-going
campaign more than 23,000 readers would be offered memberships
across the country.
He said that scheme aimed to provide books on discounted rates
to readers at its book outlets.
He said that efforts were being made for the promotion of book
reading culture in the country. He said the Readers Club was one of
the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting
readers to buy books of their choice at half price.
“Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall
book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable
demand for good quality reading material and motivating young
generation towards developing reading culture in the society,” he
said.
The membership Card bearer would be entitle to purchase books
of their choice from approved bookshops mentioned on the list of the
NBP.The Members will be entitled to purchase books at 50%
discounted rate from the bookstalls enlisted on the Panel of the
Foundation.
However, the NBF shall offer 55% discount to the members at
its own outlets.” “Membership Form can be obtained on payment of Rs.
10/= personally from the Incharge Readers Club at NBF bookshops
across the country.
Membership form can also be downloaded from NBF’s website
www.nbf.org.pk” he said. A membership Card will be issued by the
Club only after completion of all the formalities i.e. A membership
formalities i.e. two latest photographs of size 1″ x 1″ and
photocopy of National Identity Card.
