14,000 book lovers get NBF Readers Club membership

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (APP): National Book Foundation (NBF) Readers

Club membership campaign is in full swing in major cities of the

country and 14,000 book lovers got themselves registered so far.

According to senior official of NBF, during the on-going

campaign more than 23,000 readers would be offered memberships

across the country.

He said that scheme aimed to provide books on discounted rates

to readers at its book outlets.

He said that efforts were being made for the promotion of book

reading culture in the country. He said the Readers Club was one of

the most public oriented book promotional activity attracting

readers to buy books of their choice at half price.

“Besides, promoting reading habit, it encourages the overall

book industry, help increasing literacy rate, create reasonable

demand for good quality reading material and motivating young

generation towards developing reading culture in the society,” he

said.

The membership Card bearer would be entitle to purchase books

of their choice from approved bookshops mentioned on the list of the

NBP.The Members will be entitled to purchase books at 50%

discounted rate from the bookstalls enlisted on the Panel of the

Foundation.

However, the NBF shall offer 55% discount to the members at

its own outlets.” “Membership Form can be obtained on payment of Rs.

10/= personally from the Incharge Readers Club at NBF bookshops

across the country.

Membership form can also be downloaded from NBF’s website

www.nbf.org.pk” he said. A membership Card will be issued by the

Club only after completion of all the formalities i.e. A membership

formalities i.e. two latest photographs of size 1″ x 1″ and

photocopy of National Identity Card.