13th ECO summit concludes

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP): The 13th summit of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) concluded here Wednesday with adoption of the Islamabad Declaration.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in his concluding remarks said Pakistan being founding member of the ECO was committed to progress

through regional integration.

He said the summit provided the opportunity for discussing areas

of cooperation among the members countries for the benefit of their

population.

The next ECO summit will be held with mutual consensus of the

members countries and will be communicated through the ECO Secretary General.