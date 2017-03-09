1320 MW Sahiwal Power Plant to be functional in mid of current year: CM

Lahore, March 09 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz on Thursday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government had set new records of public service and quality as well as speed was ensured in public welfare projects.

He expressed these views while talking to members from different districts of the National and Provincial Assembly who called on him, here.

Shehbaz Sharif said the PML-N government had set new trends of completing projects in recorded period with high standard and transparency and had set the country on the way of prosperity by adopting the principles of hard work, integrity and determination. Endeavors to overcome energy crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif were yielding fruitful results and Pakistan continued to work quickly on energy projects under CPEC, he added.

The Chief Minister said that 1320 MW coal power plant at Sahiwal would be completed before stipulated time and it would start producing electricity by the mid of this year. As many as 112 Billion Rupees had been saved from gas power projects initiated at different areas of Punjab and these projects of 3600 MW based at gas were expected to be completed by this year, that was 27 months period which would be a record itself, would provide people with cheap electricity, he shared.

The Chief Minister said, “Completion of energy projects will add up thousands of megawatts electricity in national grid which will be an incredible hallmark in the journey of advancement and prosperity of our country and will end up darkness by providing consumers with cheap electricity.” He regretted that energy projects had been delayed due to hindrance created by sit-in trend setters who had proved themselves enemies of public prosperity but the Punjab government had compensated for the lost time with hard work, honesty and trustworthiness.

He said that past government did not pay any attention towards solving the energy crisis and the country shrouded in darkness because of corruption and negligence of past rulers.

Shehbaz Sharif said that people of Pakistan wanted progress and prosperity only so the enemies of prosperity needed to review their practices as those who wanted to disrupt the journey of prosperity of the people they were politically isolated now.

“The politics of chaos and confusion has failed again and again and under the vibrant leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan is moving forward as selfless service to the people is our mission and will continue to advance on the road of progress and prosperity,” he added.

Delegation that called on the Chief Minister included Members of the National Assembly Malik Sultan Mehmood Hanjra, Begum Ghulam Bibi Bharwana, Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha and MPA Malik Ahmad Yar Hanjra.