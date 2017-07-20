13 terrorists killed in operation Khyber-4: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, July 20 (APP): As many as 13 terrorists have so far

been killed and 6 injured in the operation Khyber 4 by the Security Forces,

Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.

“Operation Khyber 4 is progressing as per the plan. Advancing from

multiple directions troops including special services group have cleared 90

square kilometers area and now squeezing the terrorists,” said an ISPR press

release.

Terrorists had laid a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs)

which have been detected, recovered and neutralized by Pakistan Army

Engineers Counter IED teams.

Many terrorist hideouts have been destroyed in targeted strikes by

Pakistan Air Force, Army Aviation and Artillery.

While, during exchange of fire a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Jabbar has laid

his life for the motherland.

The operation Khyber-4 is continuing as part of the operation Radd-

ul-Fasaad.