RAWALPINDI, July 20 (APP): As many as 13 terrorists have so far
been killed and 6 injured in the operation Khyber 4 by the Security Forces,
Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Thursday.
“Operation Khyber 4 is progressing as per the plan. Advancing from
multiple directions troops including special services group have cleared 90
square kilometers area and now squeezing the terrorists,” said an ISPR press
release.
Terrorists had laid a number of improvised explosive devices (IEDs)
which have been detected, recovered and neutralized by Pakistan Army
Engineers Counter IED teams.
Many terrorist hideouts have been destroyed in targeted strikes by
Pakistan Air Force, Army Aviation and Artillery.
While, during exchange of fire a soldier, Sepoy Abdul Jabbar has laid
his life for the motherland.
The operation Khyber-4 is continuing as part of the operation Radd-
ul-Fasaad.
13 terrorists killed in operation Khyber-4: ISPR
RAWALPINDI, July 20 (APP): As many as 13 terrorists have so far