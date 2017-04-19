13 disciplines to be contested in Quaid inter provincial Games

LAHORE, Apr 19 (APP): Nearly 2800 male and female athletes will showcase their talent during the Quaid-e-Azam inter provincial games being held from May 6 at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the Games held on Wednesday

under the Chairmanship of Director General, Dr.Mohammad Nawaz Ganjera at PSB Islamabad, said a spokesman of PSB here.

He said the meeting was participated by the officials of the national sports federations, officials of the PSB and representatives of various sports boards.

“Altogether sixteen disciplines will be contested during the five days sports extravaganza “,he said.

The spokesman said the disciplines are, Athletics (M/F), Badminton (M/F), Boxing(M), Football (M/F), Hockey (M/F), Judo (M/F), Karate (M/F), Squash (M/F), Table Tennis (M/F), Taekwondo (M/F), Tennis (M/F), Volleyball (M/F), Wrestling (M) and Wushu, netball and swimming.

“Thirteen disciplines were held during the last edition of the Games in 2016 and we have added Wushu, netball and swimming “,he added.

He said different issues with regard to these games came under

discussion and input of the stake holders from all the Provinces including Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan, Fata and the Federal Capital was gathered.

He said the meeting decided that the Trophy will be given on the basis of gold medals won in the competition.

“Various committees were also formed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Games “,he said.