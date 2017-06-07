13 coal based power projects at various stages of completion: PPIB

ISLAMABAD, June 7 (APP): Six power generation projects based on

indigenous coal with cumulative capacity of 4290 megawatts and seven

projects based on imported coal with cumulative capacity of 5201

megawatts are presently under process at various stages and will be

completed in near future.

According to an official of Private Power and Infrastructure

Board (PPIB) Wednesday, the coal development is accorded strategic importance by the federal and provincial governments.

The federal and provincial governments are working together to

provide enabling environment and robust infrastructure that is

required for Thar Coal Development, roads, water supply, waste water

drainage channel and airport and transmission line.

All power generation projects including those based on

indigenous and imported coal are dealt by the Ministry of Water

Power and PPIB.

The government of Sindh has established a one stop organization and

dedicated decision making body namely Thar Coal and

Energy Board under the chief executive of the province with

representation from federal and provincial governments to facilitate

fast track development of Thar Coal.

The government of Sindh has been encouraging projects of open

pit mining, coal based power generation, underground coal

gasification, surface gasification, coal to liquid and

briquetting.

Many blocks of Thar Coal field have already been allotted and

offered to foreign local investors for integrated mining and power

projects.

Some of Thar Coal Mining and Power projects are enlisted for

China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The commissioning of Thar projects will usher in a new era of

energy security for the country and prosperity for the people of

Pakistan.