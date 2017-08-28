13 AJK constituencies direct target of Indian forces: Farooq

MIRPUR (AJK), Aug 28 (APP): Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Prime

Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said 13 electoral constituencies

of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) consisting of 16 Tehsils and 231 villages

with more than 5 million population were direct target of Indian

forces shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC).

The prime minister was responding to a calling attention notice of

Chaudhry Yasin Gulshan and opposition legislator Malik Nawaz in the

AJK Legislative Assembly session.

“The Indian Army wishes to push the people settled along the LoC

back so that our defence line could be weakened. The armies fight wars

with the support of the people. In occupied Kashmir, there is no public support for the Indian Army, therefore, it is facing tough resistance

and defeat. India’s military status in Kashmir is of occupation army, whereas the Army of Pakistan is a defensive force. The government is providing all resources to the victims of Indian firing and 74 million rupees had been allocated for victims of Indian firing in the budget,”

he added.

Raja Farooq said India was Pakistan’s enemy and was making every

effort to weaken its defence. The Indian Army was trying to push the

people living near the LOC back but the people of AJK were standing like

a rock for the defending the homeland, he added.

He said India was continuously committing violation of the ceasefire agreement on the Line of Control, and targeted the civilian population

in Haveli, Kotli, Chakothi and other districts, many people had

embraced martyrdom and many were injured and property damaged.

“We have made India clear that the people of the AJK will resist

its aggression and foil its plans. People living along the LoC are our defence partners and they have all the resources available. LoC

victims will not be left alone.”

He said the assembly members should give their suggestions regarding

the victims of Indian firing so they could be provided help.

The prime minister said the AJK government had introduced a new

“Sila e Esar” plan for the LoC victims in the budget and in that

regard the well-off people should also step in.

In view of the situation, he said, the State Disaster Management Authority had made an emergency plan for immediate recovery of the

victims of Indian firing. All items of necessity of life were being provided to the victims under the plan, he added.

He said payment of around Rs 520 million be made possible and a

proposal for provision of that sum was being sent to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Council.