12’BRA terrorists surrender to security forces

RAWALPINDI, Aug 30 (APP): In an intelligence effort, 12 BRA terrorists

including two mid tier terrorists Wali Khan of District Kohlu and Karghani of Sui area surrendered to security forces at Noshki along with weapons and ammunition, says an ISPR statement issued here on Wednesday.

In Punjab, Pakistan Rangers Punjab along with Punjab Police and

Intelligence Agencies conducted IBOs in Faisalabad, Lahore and Islamabad. During last 48 hours, 39 suspects including 8 illegal Afghans were apprehended.

Illegal weapons and ammunition of different calibers, including

AK 47 and automatic weapons were recovered from suburbs of Faisalabad.