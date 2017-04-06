1,288 uplift schemes in progress: Sheikh Aftab

SARGODHA, Apr 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary

Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has said 1,288 development schemes

of Rs 2.25 billion are being completed in the division.

Chairing a meeting to review development work at the schemes

here on Thursday, the minister said the projects would improve

living standard of people.

He said Rs 400 million each were being spent on

162 schemes in Khushab, 252 in Mianwali and 294 in Bhakkar

districts and 578 schemes of Rs 1.49 billion in Sargodha

district were in progress.

He said 696 electricity schemes were going on and

Rs 830.61 million to be spent on them.

Similarly, Rs 250 million had been allocated for two

schemes of social sector, Rs 9 million for 490 schemes of the

muinicipal sector while Rs 500 million were being spent

on 96 schemes of infrastructure.

He directed the departments concerned to expedite the

construction work on all projects and also ensure quality

of work.