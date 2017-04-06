1,288 uplift schemes in progress: Sheikh Aftab

SARGODHA, Apr 6 (APP): Federal Minister for Parliamentary
Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed has said 1,288 development schemes
of Rs 2.25 billion are being completed in the division.
Chairing a meeting to review development work at the schemes
here on Thursday, the minister said the projects would improve
living standard of people.
He said Rs 400 million each were being spent on
162 schemes in Khushab, 252 in Mianwali and 294 in Bhakkar
districts and 578 schemes of Rs 1.49 billion in Sargodha
district were in progress.
He said 696 electricity schemes were going on and
Rs 830.61 million to be spent on them.
Similarly, Rs 250 million had been allocated for two
schemes of social sector, Rs 9 million for 490 schemes of the
muinicipal sector while Rs 500 million were being spent
on 96 schemes of infrastructure.
He directed the departments concerned to expedite the
construction work on all projects and also ensure quality
of work.
