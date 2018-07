LAHORE, Jul 28 (APP):The 126th birth anniversary of

Mader-e-Millat Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah (RA), sister of

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah (RA), will be celebrated

on Tuesday (July 31).

The Nazria Pakistan Trust will organise a special event

to pay tribute to the great leader of Pakistan Movement.

The programme will be held at Aiwan-e-Karkunan-e-Tehreek-

e-Pakistan’s Mader-e-Millat Park. It will be chaired by former

president M Rafique Tarar, where a cake will also be cut.