12,570 candidates to contest general election-2018: ECP

ISLAMABAD, Jul 2 (APP):The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday sharing the data of total contesting candidates revealed that as many as 12,570 candidates would contest the upcoming elections from

the seats of National and Provincial assemblies.

According to ECP’s official, Out of total contesting candidate, 3,675 would contest on National Assembly’s (NA) seats while candidates fought for the provincial assemblies seat were 8,895.

Meanwhile, 44 non-Muslims would wrestle for NA and 113 for the provincial assemblies seats.

Sharing the detail regarding Punjab the official informed, 1,623 were the contesting candidates

of general seats for NA and 4,036 of the Provincial Assembly (PA) while 73 of women will fight for the

NA and 174 for the PA besides, 32 non-Muslims were contestants for PA of Punjab.

Enlightening about the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) election contestants, he said, 725 were contesting elections from the general seats of the NA and 1,165 were the contenders of the PA seats while 35 of women will fight for the NA and 79 for the PA besides, 20 non-Muslims were contesting for provincial assembly of KP.

However, the Sindh’s detail showed that 824 were contesting elections from the general seats of

the NA and 2,252 were the contenders of Sindh’s PA while 48 of women will fight for Sindh’s NA and

91 for PA besides 39 non-Muslims were contesting for provincial assembly of Sindh.

Moreover, 287 were contesting elections from the general seats of Balochistan’s NA and 943

were the contenders of the same provincial assemblies seats while 16 of women will fight for the NA

and 42 for the PA besides 22 non-Muslims were contesting for provincial assembly of Balochistan.