125 emergeinces of THQ, DHQ hospitals to be upgraded till March 2018: CM

LAHORE, Feb 2 (APP): Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz
Sharif presiding over a meeting for up gradation of tehsil and
district headquarters hospitals and revamp of emergencies decided
to upgrade 125 emergencies of THQs and DHQs to enhance
treatment facilities .
The emergencies of tehsil and district headquarters
hospitals would be upgraded till March 2018, he added.
Addressing the meeting, Shehbaz Sharif said up gradation
of emergencies would deliver better medical facilities to
patients and an autonomous department would be set up to
look into their matters.
In the first phase, emergencies of 40 THQ and DHQ hospitals
would be upgraded by June 2017, he said and added doctors and
other staff in emergencies would be provided with a
special package.
He said:” In order to ensure quality treatment to
patients, we will provide every sought after resources for
up gradation of emergencies and the latest system to be introduced
in this regard negating all previous traditional systems”.
He sought detailed policy plan from the health department for
provision of additional allowances to doctors and staff
working in evening and night shifts.
The chief minister said:” We have to achieve the best
result in less time for which every one of us have to perform
extraordinarily”.
He said treatment in hospitals would be improved by
providing all necessary machinery and the equipment to
emergencies and monitoring center to be established to ensure
provision of quality treatment to patients.
He said the best human resource was mandatory to facilitate
patients which needed skilled and professional para medical
staff.
The CM said he was facing many challenges but his passion was
unbeatable and would not leave any stone unturned to provide
the best medical facilities to a common man.
He said a cabinet committee for health would be made more
independent which would help it to take constructive steps
itself.
He accorded approval for hiring of more nurses and
professionals in hospitals. He said in order to improve
ambulance system in hospitals, ambulances of health department
would be handed over to Rescue 1122 and more ambulances to be
purchased.
He said a plan of new mobile ambulances for
newly set mobile hospital was under consideration which would
facilitate patients of remote areas in emergencies.
The CM directed to take prompt steps for public private
partnership of hospitals and foreign road shows to be
organized in this regard and hoped that these dedicated
efforts will be proved fruitful soon.
Provincial Minister Salman Rafique, the chief secretary,
additional chief secretary, senior member Board of Revenue,
secretary Finance, sectary specialized healthcare and
medical education and concerned authorities attended the
meeting while the chairman Planning and Development joined
the meeting from his office through video link.
