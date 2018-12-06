1210 corruption references of Rs900 bn under trial: NAB chairman

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (APP):National Acceptability Bureau (NAB) Chairman, Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal Thursday said 1,210 corruption references of Rs900 billion were under trial in different accountability courts of the country.
Addressing a seminar entitled `Corruption is Big Hindrance in Economic Development’ organized here by NAB Rawalpindi Bureau, he said the Bureau was giving priority to take mega corruption cases to logical conclusion.
