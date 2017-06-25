120 dead, 200 injured in oil tanker fire incident

BAHAWALPUR, June 25 (APP): At least 120 people have been dead and

around 200 other injured in an oil tanker fire incident took place in Ahmedpur Sharqia tehsil of Bahawalpur district on Sunday morning, the district management confirmed.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur, Rana Muhammad Saleem Afzal said that a Lahore-bound oil tanker was slipped from the road and overturned. Resultantly, oil started leaking from the tanker. He said that hundreds

of people from nearby villages riding bikes and cars rushed to the scene

to collect oil.

The district management chief further said that suddenly huge fire erupted in the oil tanker which engulfed hundreds of people engaged in collecting oil. “So far, 120 people including women and children have

died and several others have been injured in inferno,” he said.

The police sources told APP that oil tanker carrying 25,000 liters of oil was on its way from Karachi to Lahore when it slipped from road and overturned in Kachi Pul area, some eight kilometers off Ahmedpur Sharqia city. “People living in roadside villages, carrying domestic pots rushed

to the scene to collect oil and they also made phone calls to their relatives living in other villages to immediate come to collect oil,”

they said.

They said that Motorway Police reached the scene and urged the people

to keep them away from the tanker as fire could erupt in the vehicle,

adding that but people including women and children did not respond to

the request and continue collecting oil into pots.

“Suddenly, huge fire erupted in the oil tanker which engulfed all

people standing around the vehicle,” the police personnel said. Around 50 people among them women and children died on the spot and others received severe burn injuries.

The rescue 1122 and other ambulance services rushed to the scene to shift the injured to hospital and more 60 injured succumbed to their burn injuries on the way to hospital. According to reports, Ahmedpur Sharqia Health Center and Bahawal Victoria Hospital have no burn wards while the injured have suffered burn injuries on 80 percent part of their bodies. However, the district management has been shifting some injured to Nishat Hospital Multan.

Emergency has been declared at all hospitals and rescue efforts were underway to shift the injured to Bahawalpur Victoria Hospital Bahawalpur, Combined Military Hospital Bahawalpur and Nishtar Hospital Bahawalpur.