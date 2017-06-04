12 terrorists killed, 5 security men injured in cross fire

QUETTA, June 04 (APP): In sequel to the on going operation Radd

ul Fasaad (RUF), the security forces conducted an Intelligence Based

Operation (IBO) in Splinji, Mastung and successfully foiled

suspected major terrorist activities in Baluchistan, Inter Services

Public Relations here on Sunday said.

The operation lasted for two days as the terrorists were

hiding inside a cave and were planning, coordinating and executing

terrorist activities in the province.

An exchange of fire took place which resulted in killing of 12

hardcore terrorists besides causing injuries to 5 security men

including two officers.