12 pass ITF level 1 yellow badge umpiring course

LAHORE,Jan 5 (APP)-Yellow Badge national tennis umpiring Course concluded on Thursday and twelve become certified umpires by passing the test.

Pakistan Tennis Federation organised the beneficial activity at Syed

Dilawar Abbas PTF Tennis complex,Islamabad and White Badge referees,Arif Qureshi and Shahzad Akhter Alvi were the tutors of this course which was attended by 25 umpires,said a spokesman of the PTF here.

The passed umpires are–Uzma Waqar,Qudsia Raja,Aysha Zaman,Hasnain, Atiqur Rehman, Muhammad Safeer,Farhanullah Khan,Farhan Tahir, Shahbaz Imran, Amanuwal Anwar and Aneeba Sadiq.

Secretary,PTF Muhammad Khalil Rehmani was chief guest at the closing

ceremony and awarded the certificates to the successful umpires.

Speaking on the occasion,he urged the participants to utilize the

knowledge they acquired from the course to further contribute to development of the game.

“I congratulate those who have passed the test and those who could not get through should put in more efforts to pass it next time”,said the PTF official.

He briefly threw light on the efforts of PTF for putting the game

on the road to success.”We have evolved a comprehensive activity progamme for the promotion of the game besides unearthing new tennis talent”.

“We are striving for the cause of tennis and we have the full support of

Asian and international tennis bodies in this regard.We are hosting

international level tennis championships for the benefit of our youth besides organizing up-gradation courses for the technical officials of the game”,said Khalid Rehmani.

He announced to hold two such courses in the country in the ongoing year to provide maximum opportunities to local umpires to get elevation.