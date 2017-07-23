12 more notices issued to 6 E&P companies over inactive licences

ISLAMABAD, July 23 (APP): Ministry of Petroleum and Natural

Resources has issued 12 more notices to six oil and gas companies,

failed to start exploration and production (E&P) activities as per

their commitment.

“We have revoked 17 such licences so far, and served 12 more

show cause notices to six defaulting companies for their non-performance,” official sources in the Ministry told APP.

They warned that permits of all oil and gas companies, failing

to start exploration activities as per their obligation, would be

canceled.

The official also informed that the ministry’s drive against

non-performing oil and gas exploration companies would continue as

the government wanted to step up drilling activities in potential

areas across the country.

He said the action was being taken against the inactive E&P

companies holding licences for last several years without any ground

work.

“More inactive licences will be revoked shortly after completing all formalities,” hey added.

Answering a question, the official said licences were not

canceled instantly, rather such companies were given notices and

provided an opportunity to present their cases, adding that all the

process was completed in a transparent manner before revoking

licences.