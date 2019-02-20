12 km section of Burhan- Havelian Motorway expected to be accomplished by March end

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):Construction of remaining 12 kilometre Sarai Saleh-Havelian section of Burhan- Havelian Motorway is nearing completion and it is expected to be accomplished by March end, an official of National Highway Authority (NHA) told APP on Wednesday.

According to the original schedule, this section was to be completed by December 2017, however, the project has still not been completed. Commuters from Mansehra and Abbotabad have expressed their disappointment over one year delay in the completion of the project.

They said the NHA had claimed that Havelian to Mansehra section of the Havelian-Thakot would be completed in April 2018, but failed to even accomplish the Burhan-Havelian section of Hazara Motorway.