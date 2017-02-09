12 energy projects to be completed by end 2018 under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Twelve early harvest energy generation
projects will be completed by the end of next year under China Pakistan Economic
Corridor (CPEC).
According to Radio Pakistan ,these energy generation projects will
produce over 5000 MW of electricity and help overcome demand supply gap in the
country.
These projects include Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power
plant and Karot Hydropower station.
Moreover, the government is also focusing on the mega hydropower
project of Diamer-Bhasha dam to overcoeme energy and water shortages in the
country.
Land acquisition for the project has been completed and it will be
completed within 8-10 years.
