12 energy projects to be completed by end 2018 under CPEC

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (APP): Twelve early harvest energy generation

projects will be completed by the end of next year under China Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC).

According to Radio Pakistan ,these energy generation projects will

produce over 5000 MW of electricity and help overcome demand supply gap in the

country.

These projects include Sahiwal coal fired project, Port Qasim power

plant and Karot Hydropower station.

Moreover, the government is also focusing on the mega hydropower

project of Diamer-Bhasha dam to overcoeme energy and water shortages in the

country.

Land acquisition for the project has been completed and it will be

completed within 8-10 years.