11th Korean speech contest held at NUML

ISLAMABAD April 20: The 11th Korean Language speech contest was
held at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) on
Thursday.
The Ambassador of Korea Dr Suh Dong-Gu was the Chief Guest at
the ceremony while Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam
(Retd), Consul of Korean Embassy Kim In-Guk, Direct General NUML
Brig. Riaz Ahmed Gondal, Registrar, Deans, Director King Sejong
Institute, Islamabad and Head of Department Korean Language Dr Atif
Faraz also attended the ceremony, a press release said.
Speaking on the occasion chief guest Dr Suh Dong-Gu said
that Korean Language Department at NUML is playing pivotal role in
strengthening the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Korea.
He said that Korean government is offering more scholarships
and jobs opportunities for the Pakistani students and now it is their
turn to work hard to achieve these opportunities.
Dr. Suh appreciated all the participants and distributed cash
prizes and certificates among position holders. He also thanked
Rector NUML for his support and assistance to make Korean department
one of the best departments of NUML.
At the end, he said that NUML and Korean Embassy will continue
to make joint efforts to improve Pak-Korea relationship through the
Korean Department and King Sejong Institute in the coming years.
Rector NUML Major General Zia Ud Din Najam (Retd) in his
address highlighted the importance of Korean language & cultural and
said that Koreans are committed and hardworking people we must have
learn from them to make our country more prosperous.
He said that Korean language is getting popular among
Pakistani youth and NUML has started Korean language courses in
regional campuses, as well.
Earlier, 14 students took part in 11th Korean Speech Contest
and Wajahat Khan won the first prize. He was rewarded with
Certificate and Cash Prize.
