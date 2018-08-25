ISLAMABAD, Aug 25 (APP):Over 118 Sakaiki literary and cultural organizations Saturday felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan on assuming his new responsibilities and hoped that Pakistan would prosper under his leadership.
The meeting of the representative of literary and cultural organizations held here under the chairmanship of Dr.Ghazanfar Mehdi, said a press release.
118 Saraiki Literary and cultural organizations greet Prime Minister Imran Khan
