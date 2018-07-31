11,500 Chinese Muslims to perform Hajj this year

BEIJING, July 31 (APP):More than 11,500 Chinese Muslims will travel to Saudi Arabia for the annual Hajj this year, according to an official of China Islamic Association.

Since June 20 this year, the pilgrims have departed from Beijing and five regions including Southwest China’s Yunnan Province and Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Gansu and Qinghai provinces in Northwest China, Ma Mingyue, a staffer from the official China Islamic Association who helped organize the pilgrimage this year told media.

Most of the Chinese Muslim pilgrims have already been airlifted to the holy land through chartered flights.

The last group of Chinese pilgrims will leave for Saudi Arabia from Xining, capital of Qinghai Province, on August 1.