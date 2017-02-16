11,000 MWs electricity to be added in system up to June 2018; Senate told

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP): Minister for Water and Power Khawaja

Muhammad Asif on Thursday said approximately 10,000 to 11000 MWs

electricity is expected to be added in the system, up to June 2018.

In a written reply in the upper house of the parliament, the

minister said that due to completion of several mega electricity

projects and addition of 11,000 MWs electricity in the system,

load shedding is likely to end in June 2018.

He said that the average daily demand of electricity in the

country at present is 12,376 MW.

Minister for Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony Sardar

Muhammad Yousaf in a written reply said that at present there are

742 Hajj operators are registered with the Ministry.

He said that these operators are registered with the Department

of Tourism Services (DTS), being regulatory authorities of respective provinces and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).

However, Ministry of Religious Affairs attests the contract

or agreement made between Pakistan tour operators and Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia’s Umrah Services provider on yearly basis on the

request of Kingdom Saudi Arabia.

Consequently, the ministry has attested 539 agreements during

the year, 2015-16 whereas 219 contracts have been attested till

date during year 2016-17.

He said that Hajj quota is allocated to Hajj tour operators

in line with the procedure and criteria as prescribed in Hajj

policy of the concerned year.

He said that procedure and criteria for allocation of

Hajj quota for Hajj 2017 will be finalized in the light

of Hajj Policy, 2017; which is yet to be approved.

With regard to Umrah, the ministry does not grant any quota

of Umrah to Umrah operators, he added.