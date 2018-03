11 new senators elected in Balochistan Assembly

QUETTA, Mar 03 (APP):Eleven new senators including, six independent candidates were elected in Balochistan Assembly on Saturday, according to unofficial results.

The wining candidates are Anwar ul Haq Kakar (independent supported by PML-N), Ahmed Khan (independent), Kuda Babar (independent), Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani (independent), Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen (Pakhtunkhwa

Milli Awami Party), Muhammad Akram ( National Party) and Molvi Faiz Muhammad (JUI-F) were elected on general seats.

While, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo (National Party) and Naseeb Ullah Bazai (independent supported by PML-N) were elected on Technocrats seats.

Abida Umar (Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party) and Sana Jamali (independent) won the elections on women

reserved seats.