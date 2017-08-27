11 killed in Indian truck, jeep collision

NEW DELHI, Aug 27 (APP/Xinhua): At least 11 people were killed and one

injured Sunday when a truck collided with a jeep in western Indian state of

Gujarat, local media reported.

The accident took place along the Dhundhak Barwala road in Botad district, 364 km south of Gandhinagar, the capital city of Gujarat.

“Today in a fierce collision between a jeep and a truck, 11 people were

killed on spot and one was injured,” a police official was quoted by a local

media outlet as saying. “The injured has been removed to hospital.”

The deceased include six men and five women.

Deadly road accidents are common in India often caused due to overloading, bad condition of roads and reckless driving.