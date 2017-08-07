11 injured in truck blast

LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): A blast occured in a fruit-truck at

Outfall Road on Monday ijuring 11 persons.

According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, after getting information

about the incident, their team reached the spot and started rescue operation. Nine of the injured were provided first aid by the

Rescue team while two were shifted to the Mayo Hospital.

Police led by senior officers reached the spot, cordoned off

the area and started collecting evidences. Nearby buildings

and cars were affected by the blast.

Superintendent of Police City Adil Maemon said expolsive

material was placed under the truck which had exploded.

Investigation into the incident was in progress, he added.

Edhi, the civil defence and bomb disposal squad also

started rescue services.