LAHORE, Aug 7 (APP): A blast occured in a fruit-truck at
Outfall Road on Monday ijuring 11 persons.
According to a Rescue 1122 spokesman, after getting information
about the incident, their team reached the spot and started rescue operation. Nine of the injured were provided first aid by the
Rescue team while two were shifted to the Mayo Hospital.
Police led by senior officers reached the spot, cordoned off
the area and started collecting evidences. Nearby buildings
and cars were affected by the blast.
Superintendent of Police City Adil Maemon said expolsive
material was placed under the truck which had exploded.
Investigation into the incident was in progress, he added.
Edhi, the civil defence and bomb disposal squad also
started rescue services.
11 injured in truck blast
