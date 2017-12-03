11 BRA terrorists arrested from Balochistan

RAWALPINDI, Dec 03 (APP):Frontier Corps Balochistan, intelligence agencies and Levies Sunday conducted intelligence-based operations (IBOs) and search operations in various parts of Balochistan and arrested 11 terrorists belonging to proscribed Baloch Republic Army (BRA).

According to an Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement issued here, the terrorists were arrested from Sanni Shoran and South of Sibbi areas of Balochistan.

Caches of arms and ammunition were also recovered during IBOs in Ilyasi Nullah, Dera Bugti and Dukki areas.

In another IBO in Qila Saifullah, four improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered and defused.

The IBOs were conducted under the ongoing Operation Radd-ul-Fasaad.