10th Royal Shakir Dir Upper Sports Festival concluded amidst great fun and fair

PESHAWAR, Jul 16 (APP):The 18-day 10th Royal Shakir Floodlight Dir Upper Sports Festival carrying eight different games concluded amidst great fun fair and tight security at Dir Upper Sports Complex with thousands of spectators turned up.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Musarat Zaman, Commander 184 Wing Dir Upper Scout Col. Ilyas graced the occasion as guests.

Chairman of the Festival Shakir, District Sports Officer Mukhtiar Hussain, Assistant Ibrar Khan, elders of the area, officials, players and large number of spectators were also present during the colourful closing ceremony.

Most of the competitions of cricket, volleyball, football (junior and senior), table tennis, badminton, tug of war, basketball and athletics were organized under the floodlights with heavy standby generator recently

installed to double the capacity of playing venues so to involve more and more youth in healthy sports activities.

“We have a very clear policy through which the Director General Sports KP have planned to install floodlight facilities in all sports venues across the province only to make ensure in doubling the capacity of playing venues so that the youth could be able to utilize that venues in both daylight and during the night as well,”

DG Sports Junaid Khan says in a message deliver at the closing ceremony. The up-gradation of grounds, extending more facilities means more talent would come up at national and international levels,” he added.

DG Sports also appreciated management of the Royal Shakir Dir Upper Sports Festival for involving youth in different games and assured them full support.

He said introducing sports scholarship in the first phase for the talented players means that all the sports persons both male and female should continue their education without facing any hardship as far as finances are concerned.

“In the second phase we had already chalked out a comprehensive plan to extend financial support to such talented players of various games to get much needed international exposure,” he addeed.

Speaking on the occasion Additional Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Musarat Zaman and Col. Ilyas lauded Deputy Commissioner Dir Upper Irfan Ullah Mehsud and DG Sports KP Junaid Khan for extending support in holding the festival continued for 18-days.

It is for the first time in Dir Upper history that football and cricket matches held under the floodlight facilities recently developed in Dir Upper Sports Complex, Musarat Zaman said.

Earlier, in the Cricket final United Warai recorded a dramatically 2 runs victory against Shalimar United. Shalimar United needed six runs in the last over in reply of 114 runs target setup by United Warai but it

bundled out for 112 runs with two balls to spare.

In the Football final Jang Baazar Dir Upper defeated Shalimar FC by 1 goal. Both teams were tied till the end of 68th minute of the 70-minute play and Jang Baazar scored a goal in the last minute

through Jan Ali on field attempt, thus Jang Baazar won the final.

In the Table Tennis DC Primary School defeated Royals Shakir team in the final by 3-1, in the badminton Shalimar Warai defeated Royals Shakir team by 3-0 in the final.

Royals Shakir team beat Darorr in the tug-of-war final by 2-1, Lawari Club bat Tehsil Warai club in the basketball final.

Faisal was declared as best athlete while Royal Shakir team won the overall trophy of

Athletics.

At the end, the cricket winner team awarded Rs. 40,000 and runners-up got Rs. 30,000 as cash prizes, football winner got Rs. 20,000 while the runners-up got Rs. 10,000. Each winner and runners-up of volleyball, basketball, table tennis, badminton, tug of war and athletic awarded Rs. 20,000

and Rs. 10,000 while the best athlete got Rs. 10,000 cash prize.