ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan-Japan 10th Round of Bilateral
Political Consultations was held here on Tuesday.
According to a Foreign Office statement, Mr. Kazuyuki Yamazaki
Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, headed the Japanese delegation, while Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua led the Pakistan side.
While reaffirming the importance of the relationship, both sides
expressed satisfaction at the present state of bilateral cooperation and renewed their intention to reinforce the partnership.
The Consultations provided a good opportunity to the two sides to
explore new possibilities for further strengthening cooperation,
especially in the spheres of trade and economy, investment,
people-to-people interactions and education.
The two sides discussed the evolving peace and security situation
in their respective regions including Afghanistan and Korean peninsula
as well as international issues such as disarmament, non-proliferation
and counter terrorism.
The Foreign Secretary briefed on Pakistan’s efforts towards
promoting peace and stability in Afghanistan. Indian atrocities and
human rights violations in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir were also highlighted.
She also briefed the Japanese side on Pakistan’s credentials for
membership of the Nuclear Suppliers Group, while emphasizing the need
for a criteria-based, non-discriminatory approach towards new non-NPT
member states. The Japanese side recognized the contributions made by Pakistan in combating terrorism.
This year Pakistan and Japan are celebrating the 65th anniversary
of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Both sides reached common understanding on bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual concern and interest.
The 10th Round of Bilateral Political Consultations provided a
useful platform to review progress in various fields and to set
trajectory for further cooperation, she added.
10th Round of Pakistan-Japan Bilateral Political Consultations
ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Pakistan-Japan 10th Round of Bilateral