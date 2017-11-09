10km race under the aegis of Athletics Federation

LAHORE, Nov 09 (APP):Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) will

hold a 10 kilometres road race on Nov 12 at Attowala Village near

Kharian (Dinga Road), District Gujrat for promotion of athletics

in the far-flung areas.

“This race is a regular event of our annual activity plan and it is being organised successfully for the last six years,” said Muhammad Zafar, Secretary AFP, while talking to APP on Thursday.

He said scores of athletes will feature in the race, which offers attractive cash prizes.

The event is supervised by the technical officials of AFP. Students of the schools and colleges from various areas participate in the events. All the affiliated units of AFP are also invited to participate in the event.

Following cash prizes will be awarded: Open merit; Overall 1st position, Rs 10,000, overall 2nd position, Rs 7,000;

Departmental athletes; 1st position, Rs 6,000, 2nd position, Rs 4,000, 3rd position, Rs 3,000, 4th position Rs 2,000;

Provincial athletes; 1st position Rs 6000, 2nd position, Rs 4,000,

3rd position, Rs 3,000, 4th position, Rs 2000.

He said Attowala Sports Plus is a local Sports Organisation which is generating a healthy activity for the youth of area and contributing in the promotion of athletics at grass-roots level.