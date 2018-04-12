10,973 MW electricity added in system in present tenure: Awais Leghari

ISLAMABAD, April 12 (APP):Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari

Thursday informed the National Assembly that the government has added 10,973

MW electricity in the system during the present government’s tenure.

Replying to a question in the National Assembly, the minister

said the government has also maintained the rates of electricity and even controlled

it by 30 to 35 percent despite paying concerned share of over Rs2 per hydel unit

to the provinces.

He said the present installed capacity to generate electricity

is 30,195 MW while the de-rated capacity is 28,440 MW.

He said an average 14,275 MW electricity is being generated

with 1,572 hydel, 2,092 power generation companies (GENCOs) and 19,610 Independent

Power Producers.

The minister said the peak generation was 16,728 MW.

He said the generation depends on demand and plants are dispatched as per

economic merit order.

He said the federal ministry of Power Division has

announced the feeder-wise load management according to the category of

aggregate technical and commercial losses.

He said according to this decision,

high loss feeders undergo load management to save the government kitty from

paying for the theft.

In a written reply, he said several other steps have

been taken to control the power theft including disciplinary cases against employees

who are found involved in theft, combing of high loss feeders with regard to replacement

of low range meters, detection of theft by teams and amendment in the Electricity

Act to enhance the punishment.

He said renewable energy projects with a cumulative capacity

of 1370.1 MW have been added in to the national grid. He added a consumer

friendly regime for net-metering has been established.

He said detailed resources assessment of wind, solar and

biomass throughout the country has been carried out. He said more than 700,000

people have been benefited from solar lighting solutions under the IFC

Lighting Pakistan Programme so far.

He said the use of solar based off-grid applications

such as solar water heaters, solar-water pumps and solar street lights is being

promoted.

He said the government has decided to develop more wind

and solar power projects through competitive bidding in order to avail benefits

of decreasing prices through market competition.

He said in order to restrict the import of sub-standard

solar equipment, quality standards for solar equipment have been developed.